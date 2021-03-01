Two Great Danes earn player of the week awards

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball senior captain Manny Camper has been proclaimed the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week. The Chestertown, Maryland native averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 55% from the field in the Saints’ weekend sweep of Manhattan.

Camper earns MAAC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, after receiving his first career honor on Jan. 11. Camper joins Iona’s Isaiah Ross as the only MAAC players to win the award multiple times this season. Camper was also named the College Sports Madness MAAC Player of the Week earlier today.