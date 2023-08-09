LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was National Pickleball Day, and while the weather this summer has put a damper on those trying to get out and enjoy the sport, a solution is on its’ way for Capital Region picklers.

Construction is nearly complete on a new indoor pickleball facility in Latham – True Pickleball Club is aiming to open its’ doors in September. Regarded as the first venue of its’ kind in the area, the club will offer six state-of-the-art courts, as well as amenities that will allow players to recharge between games, like courtside cabanas.

The club will cater to all skill levels and offer lessons for beginners, as well tournaments and ladder leagues for more experienced competitors.

Mike Bibbo co-founded True Pickleball Club with Jon Foshee, and they’re tailoring the club from a unique perspective.

“It’s built by players for players,” said Bibbo. “So, I think we know exactly what needs to go into it. We’re gonna have cushioned courts. We’re gonna have plenty of space in between the fences. We got great ceiling height. But I think what’s really cool is we’re in a retail space. So, if somebody wants to play pickleball, and go next door to Vent Fitness, or go rock climbing; it’s an all-in-one. We love the game, and we’re building something that’s not out there. So, it’s really exciting.”

Bibbo says the club is looking to release memberships this week. You can fill out a membership form, or find out more information on the club by visiting their website.