Troy’s Burns highlighting alumni reflections

TROY, N.Y. — Troy football coach Bob Burns asked the Troy football alumni to put into words how playing in the program has affected their lives. The former Flying Horses have delivered. In the last two weeks, about 60 alumni have sent in their personal reflections.

Burns explained that his goal with this project was two-fold: both to connect with the alumni base and to show his current players how special it is to suit up for Troy. Many of the quotes share a common thread.

“A couple of the words that [come up frequently] are probably family, brotherhood, accountability, and then lifelong memories,” Burns said.

The head coach is hoping to post at least 100 by the end of the month. He says he’ll continue doing it until he can get back with his team.