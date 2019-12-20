Troy wins nail-biter over Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. – Troy handed the Colonie boys basketball team its first loss of the season Thursday night with a 54-49 victory behind 13 points from Marcus Hamby.
With the game tied at 47 late in the fourth quarter, Hamby knocked down a three-point shot in front of his own bench to take the lead for good.
“That was very big actually,” the sophomore said of his go-ahead shot with about 90 seconds left to play. “My teammate Makai Cruel got that clutch rebound, was able to find me openon the wing. I knocked the shot down, and I really think that switched the momentum for the rest of the game.”
With the victory, Troy improves to 2-3, while Colonie falls to 3-1. Marcus Shelton led the Raiders with 13 points in defeat.