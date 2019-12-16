Trongone and Predanic earn D2CAA All-America honors

ADA, Okla. – Senior back Deanna Trongone and senior forward Nina Predanic from The College of Saint Rose have been named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) first-team, All-America squad.

The 2019 Northeast-10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a United Soccer Coaches first-team All-East pick, Trongone scored six goals and assisted on two others for the Golden Knights (21-3-1) who qualified for their seventh NCAA National Semifinal within the past 12 years. She was also a key component for a Saint Rose defense that led the NE10 with a 0.94 team goals-against-average.

Predanic, the NE10 and D2CCA East Region Player of the Year, finished among the country’s top-10 with 57 points behind 20 goals and 17 assists on the season. She closed out her career second only to former National Player of the Year Carmelina Puopolo (’14) on the school’s all-time scoring list with 137 points on 49 goals and 39 assists.

Sports information directors from NCAA Division II schools and conferences selected the three D2CCA All-America teams. The process began at the regional level with all first-team All-Region picks advancing to the national ballot. A total of 39 student-athletes representing 22 different institutions filled out the three, All-America teams.

