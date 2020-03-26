TriCity ValleyCats push ticket sales to 4/16

Albany, N.Y. — Our priority remains the health and safety of our fans, staff, players, and the community as a whole in light of the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation. While our regular season schedule remains on track with our home opener on June 24th, we would like to provide some updates on various spring events and timelines.

Office Schedule – In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s directive, the ValleyCats office is temporarily closed and will remain so until further notice. Our staff is working remotely and can be best reached via email. A staff directory, including email addresses, can be accessed on the Front Office page under the Team tab at www.tcvalleycats.com

Individual Game Tickets – Individual game tickets were originally scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, March 26th. This date has been re-scheduled for Thursday, April 16th. Any further updates and additional information on the team’s promotional schedule will be provided closer to that date. Mini-Plans, Season Tickets, and Group Outings are currently available and we are happy to assist those who are interested. Please feel free to contact a ValleyCats representative with any questions.

National Anthem Tryouts – National Anthem Tryouts at Crossgates on April 4th have been canceled. Please stay tuned for an announcement in the near future on virtual audition opportunities.

Coaches vs. Cancer High School Games – These games on Saturday, April 26th, have been canceled. We look forward to bringing this event back in 2021 in its new format.

Walk MS – The Walk MS event on June 6th will not be held as an in person event this year. Please visit https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR for more information on remote opportunities to support these fundraising efforts.

Social Media – We will be posting daily activities, contests, and features on our social media platforms. These are meant to provide a positive opportunity for engagement with so many people confined to their homes and are in no way intended to make light of the current situation that we are all facing.

The ValleyCats hope that everyone is able to stay safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. We hope to see you all at the ballpark when things improve and are here to support our fans, partners, and the community the best that we can in the interim.