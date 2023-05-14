TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (2-0) had their offense lead the charge for the second straight night, this time with a 6-1 victory against the Trois-Rivières Aigles (0-2) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the second inning. Jakob Goldfarb led off the bottom of the frame with a double off Tucker Smith. Goldfarb advanced to third on a fly ball from Carson McCusker. Zach Biermann reached on an error from second baseman Ethan Hunt, which allowed Goldfarb to score and give the ‘Cats a 1-0 advantage.

The Aigles tied up the game in the fourth. Brock Ephan worked a one-out walk-off of Joe Johnson. Rodrigo Orozco moved Ephan to second on a single. Ricardo Sanchez loaded the bases after an infield single. Ephan scored on a passed ball to notch the game at one.

Goldfarb reached on an error from Ephan in the bottom half of the fourth. McCusker singled and Zach Biermann walked to load the bases. Juan Montes lifted a sac fly to plate Goldfarb, and Pavin Parks roped a two-run single to pull Tri-City ahead, 4-1.

The ValleyCats added a pair of insurance runs in the later innings. McCusker belted a solo homer, Tri-City’s first long ball of the season, in the sixth. Trey Hair was hit by a pitch from Frankie Guiliano in the seventh, and Aaron Altherr brought him in with an RBI triple to make it a 6-1 game.

Johnson (1-0) earned his first professional win as a starter after pitching in 62 games out of the bullpen for the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League over the last two seasons, and two games as a reliever in the Australian Baseball League with the Adelaide Giants. Johnson yielded an unearned run across five innings, walking four, and striking out five.

Smith (0-1) received the loss. He gave up five runs (one earned) on seven hits in six innings, walking one, and striking out three.

The ValleyCats eye a series sweep over the Aigles tomorrow, Sunday, May 14 back at The Joe. The first pitch will be at 5:00 PM.