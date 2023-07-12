BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the midway point of the Major League Baseball season, the New York Yankees boast the second-best bullpen earned-run average in the big’s (3.11). And the return of Tommy Kahnle to staff has been a huge part of their success.

The Shaker High School graduate has yet to allow a run in the 16 games he’s appeared in since making his season debut on June 2 after starting the year on the injured list with bicep tendinitis.

Not only has Kahnle held opponents scoreless, his 0.717 WHIP is the lowest on the team (Jonathan Loaisiga has a .600 WHIP, but has only pitched 3.1 innings.)

But Kahnle – a seasoned veteran in his age 33 season – doesn’t pay too much attention to the numbers. He’s more pleased with how his role progressed in the first half of the season; seeing more late-game opportunities similar to when he first burst onto the scene for the Bombers in 2017.

“I don’t wanna be too crazy about it (first-half performance),” said Kahnle. “We have a whole second half to go; baseball’s a long year. So, it’s kind of just taking it day-by-day. Every day I come in, and (it’s like), “what am I gonna work on today throwing-wise?” That’s a big thing. It’s just that, and I try to stick day-to-day, and try not to look too much into the future. I got healthy again, and now I’m doing well. That was the goal: get back healthy, and here we are.”

After being slowly integrated back into the rotation when he first returned to the bullpen, Kahnle has been asked to pitch in more high-pressure situations of late. He’s recorded four holds, a save and a win in those 16 games, and as one of the more experienced arms on the team, he wants the ball in those instances.

“The first time I got thrown into it right out of the gate, it felt just like it did four, five years ago,” said Kahnle. “I love it. Comin’ in late in games in the Bronx…there’s not many things like that.”

Kahnle, a Latham native, returned home for a few days during the All-Star break. He’s been working out at ST Premier Training Facility, home of the South Troy Dodgers, where he also did a light throwing session Wednesday.

Kahnle said he will head back to New York Thursday, and fly out with the team to Colorado for the Yankees’ series with the Rockies that starts Friday.