Tiz the Law looking to make history

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jack Knowlton and Sackatoga Stable have been here before. In 2003 Funny Cide had a chance to win the Belmont Stakes and complete the Triple Crown before coming up short.

17 years later Knowlton and Trainer Barclay Tagg are at it again. Tiz the Law has a chance to become the first New York bred horse to win the Belmont since 1882. Sackatoga Stable, located in Saratoga, is hoping the horse can deliver and what Funny Cide could not.

Tiz the Law drew the eighth position and is the favorite at 6-5 odds. The race is shorter this year at 1 1/8th miles compared to the traditional distance of 1 1/2 miles.

