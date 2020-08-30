Tiz the Law gets final work in ahead of Kentucky Derby

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tiz the Law looked ready for the Kentucky Derby in his final breeze before the race next weekend.

Tiz ran five furlongs at 58.96, he leaves for Kentucky on Monday. There was a question of if he would be able to run Saturday morning due to the weather but the rain held off to allow the horse to get his work in on schedule,

“we got lucky we beat the rain you know looking yesterday we didn’t think we’d be able to work today but fortunately when I woke up this morning I had a text from Robin, said the the track looks good, 5:30, so I came over couldn’t have been better I mean you know you hate to deviate from the plan,” said Jack Knowlton the Operating Manager of Sackatoga Stable.

Tiz the Law is the likely favorite headed into the Kentucky Derby.