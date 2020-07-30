Times Union Center negotiating to bring National Arena League team to Albany

Albany, N.Y. — Arena football could be coming back to the Times Union Center in the not-so-distant future.

Arena general manager Bob Belber stated that they are currently in negotiations with Ron Tridico, partial owner of the Orlando Predators of the National Arena League. Belber said they want to bring a second NAL team to the Capital Region.

There’s no signed agreement yet, but according to Belber, Tridico has spoken to former head coach Rob Keefe about making a return. The Albany Empire won an Arena Bowl Championship last summer, but were forced to shut down when the league folded earlier this year.