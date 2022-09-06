GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, tickets went live for the upcoming Adirondack Thunder hockey season. The ECHL team is set to play a 36-game home schedule at Cool Insuring Arena for the 2022-23 season.

“We are always excited to announce our ticket plans, packages, and offers,” said Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead. “We do pride ourselves on being the most affordable team in the ECHL in terms of season ticket costs for our great season ticket members. Stay tuned in the upcoming days, as we also announce our flex ticket packages, where you can save on the box office price.”

Tickets can be purchased through the arena’s Seat Geek Box Office; the Thunder front offices on the Glen Street side of the building; or online. In addition, special ticket packages are being offered, including partial, full and flex season packs. The arena ticket office can be reached at (518) 480-3355 for more information.

The 2022-23 hockey season kicks off for the Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a 7 p.m. home game. The team will see some new visitors this season, including teams from South Carolina and Georgia. The full schedule is online.