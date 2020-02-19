Thunder suffer overtime loss in Southern finale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The pouring rain and cold weather couldn't stop Siena women's lacrosse from opening their season in Providence against the Brown Bears Tuesday afternoon. Despite a second half lead, an 11-0 run over the final 17 minutes of play would aid Brown in the defeat of the Saints by a final score of 18-8.

Redshirt sophomore Kaitlyn Dowsett would lead the Saints with a three-point effort, scoring twice and getting an assist on three total shots. Senior Annie Brennan also scored twice, while juniors Kerry Gerety, Julia Pelcher, Nicole McNeely, and sophomore Mary Soures all scored once. McNeely and Brennan each added a pair of ground balls as well. Goalkeeper Ally Mervine would make 11 saves in the contest.

Brown was led by a six goal game from Sophia DeRosa, three of which came off the free position. Claire Jaschke also added four goals for the Bears, while Nathalie Ahn and Risa Mosenthal each scored a pair of goals as well. The Bears were a perfect 12-of-12 in clear opportunities, and outshot the Saints 35-16, including a 29-13 spread in shots on net.

Soures got the scoring started just one minute in as she scored the first goal of the season for the Green and Gold. After the Saint score, Brown would connect with three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead with 20:43 to play. Dowsett would snap the streak at the 14:33 mark, followed by McNeely just a minute later at the 13:40 mark as the duo connected with their first goals of the season to tie things up at 3-3.

After Gerety would score for the Saints to tie things up at 4-4 with 10:59 to play, Siena would be shut down on offense for over a 10 minute span while Brown would tally two goals for a 6-4 lead. But with 26 seconds to play in the half, Brennan would snag a ground ball off a caused turnover created by McNeely at the midfield. Brennan would run right up the middle all the way to the net and score to bring things to a 6-5 score at the halfway point.

The Bears would get the first strike in the second half just three minutes in as they once again created a two goal cushion. However, that would lead to a 3-0 Siena run capped by a Pelcher goal with 18:21 to play. Pelcher's goal would give Siena their first lead since the opening minute of the game.

However, Brown responded once again just a minute later to tie things up at 8-8. That would become the start of an 11-0 run that ran the rest of the game as the Green and Gold could not get back on the board through the final horn.

The Saints return to action this Saturday, Feb. 22 when they make their home debut against Columbia at Hickey Field. The opening draw for their first game this season in Loudonville will kick things off at 12 p.m. The game will proceed the men's lacrosse game which is slated to begin at 3 p.m.