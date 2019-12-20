Thunder sign goalie Joe Murcada

by: Evan Pivnick

GLENS FALLS, NY – The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Joe Murdaca has been signed to a standard player contract.

Murdaca, 21, played in 10 games this season with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The Niagara Falls, ON native went 7-3-0-0 and posted a 2.12 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

The 6’3, 187-pound netminder won an Ontario Hockey League championship as a member of the Erie Otters in 2016-17 and was a part of the Memorial Cup Champion Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2017-18.

