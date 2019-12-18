Thunder score first but fall to Growlers, 5-3

ST. JOHN’S, NL– The Adirondack Thunder are now winless in their last six games after getting bested by the Growlers 5-3 on Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.

The Thunder chased Growlers’ netminder Maskim Zhukov after two of Adirondack’s first three shots resulted in goals. Nikita Popugaev made a great move to backhand the puck past Zhukov after being set up by Charlie Curti and Ryan Walker at 4:54. The tally was Popugaev’s third of the season.

Adirondack followed up with another goal less than two minutes later. Matt Salhany snuck down to the far circle and sniped the puck top shelf for his eighth of the season. Mike Szmatula and James Henry gathered the assists at 6:32.

Newfoundland rallied for three unanswered goals in the first period. Evan Neugold wristed a puck past Eamon McAdam for his sixth of the year at 9:56. 1:05 later, Brady Ferguson’s wrap-around effort tied the game at 2-2. Adirondack went to the man-advantage and surrendered a Scott Pooley shorthanded goal at 16:51.

In the second period, the Thunder scored the only goal. Adirondack went to the powerplay after the second Newfoundland too many men penalty of the game. Nikita Popugaev made a slick pass to Ryan Walker in the slot for his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3 at 12:13.

Gabriel Verpaelst was called for a delay of game penalty with just 35 seconds left in the second period. The Growlers’ man-advantage cashed in just 1:02 into the third when Justin Brazeau redirected the puck and found his own rebound to give the Growlers the 4-3 edge.

Newfoundland added some insurance when Giorgio Estephan came in down the right-wing side and wound up a slapshot from the top of the circle that beat McAdam clean for his 12th of the season at 14:43.

Adirondack went 1-for-4 on the powerplay as Newfoundland’s man-advantage scored once on their two opportunities. The Thunder were outshot 37-36.

Up Next

The Thunder will faceoff against the Newfoundland Growlers tomorrow night at 5:30pm EST in St. John’s.