Thunder players skate with fans

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Playing its first of two games in three days at home, the University at Albany men's basketball team welcomed UMBC to SEFCU Arena Thursday night. The Retrievers jumped out to an early lead and ultimately led wire-to-wire, defeating UAlbany by 19, 69-50.

UMBC scored the first seven points of the game, and UAlbany missed its first nine attempts from the floor.

Coming out of the first media timeout, the Great Dane defense forced UMBC into a shot clock violation, leaving the score 5-0 in favor of the Retrievers.

Cameron Healy drew a foul on a three-point attempt in the corner with 12:47 to go, and hit all three free-throws to put UAlbany on the board for the first time.

After Healy scored UAlbany's first points, UMBC went on a quick 4-0 run to take an 11-3 lead, forcing a UAlbany timeout with 11:29 remaining in the first. UAlbany had already committed seven turnovers.

With 10:41 to go in the first, Ahmad Clark drove the lane and drew a foul on a layup, the Danes first field goal of the night, hitting the free throw to cut UMBC's lead to 11-6. UMBC responded with an 11-0 run to go up 22-6.

UMBC's run saw UAlbany go scoreless for more than four minutes. Clark finally ended the Retrievers' run driving the baseline for a reverse layup that rolled twice around the rim before falling.

Antonio Rizzuto and Trey Hutcheson hit back-to-back threes to cut UMBC's lead to 22-14 with 4:23 to play. UAlbany had spurred an 8-0 run over 2:25, forcing a UMBC timeout.

UMBC ended the first half on a 6-0 run, taking a 35-22 lead into the locker room. Clark led UAlbany with eight points, followed by Rizzuto with six. Hutcheson had grabbed five rebounds. UAlbany shot just 7-26 from the floor in the first half, including just 3-19 from three. UMBC had scored nine points off of 11 UAlbany turnovers, and outscored the Great Danes 22-8 in the paint.

After Rizzuto hit another three to cut the game to 12 with 19:04 to go, UMBC quickly took a 20-point lead after halftime, leading 45-25 with 16:35 remaining. UAlbany had not scored in more than three minutes. UAlbany's shooting woes had continued, starting the second half just 1-6 from the floor.

UAlbany closed within 13 with a 5-0 run capped off by Kendall Lauderdale hitting one of two free throws with 13:40 remaining. UMBC soon got all five of those points back to lead by 18 just over two minutes later.

UMBC took its biggest lead of the night, 21 points, with 8:13 remaining with a jumper in the paint. The Retrievers would lead by 21 again with 6:56 to go after UAlbany cut the game to 19.

With 5:17 to go, Healy hit his first three of the game, extending his made-threes streak to 58 games. The basket cut UMBC's lead to 64-48.

UAlbany closed to 15 with 4:46 remaining after Clark hit a jumper in the paint, but UMBC pulled away once more to win by 19, 69-50.

Clark finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Hutcheson finished with a career-high nine rebounds. For the game, UAlbany shot just 5-28 from three, and just 16-52 overall. UMBC, which saw four players in double-figures, outscored UAlbany 46-22 in the paint and 16-7 off of turnovers.

Next: UAlbany plays its penultimate home game of the 2019-20 regular season, hosting New Hampshire on Saturday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m.