Thunder players skate with fans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On a windy, cold day at the Empire State Plaza, local hockey fans had a chance to warm up with the pros. Two Adirondack Thunder players laced them up, and skated with a group made up mostly of children. After they got off the ice, defenseman Charlie Curti and forward Robbie Payne signed autographs, took pictures, and had a blast.
“It was fun just to come out and interact with all the fans. It was nice,” Payne said. “It was a lot of people out here. It was very exciting for us, and fun for them.”
Curti explained that his favorite part is “getting to talk to the fans, and seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces.” He said that events like this are “special” for them.