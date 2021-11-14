Thunder Fall to Grizzlies 4-1

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder hosted the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night for their Military Appreciation Night.
The Thunder fell to Utah 4-1.
They will get another crack at the Grizzlies Sunday at 3:00 PM.
