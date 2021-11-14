Thunder Fall to Grizzlies 4-1

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) - Eyewitness News Reporter Lauren Brill spoke more with Utica Police Department's Sergeant Michael Curley in regard to the events surrounding last night's false Amber Alert and it turns out the entire story was fabricated by the teen herself and the two family members that initially reported her missing.

"There was never a vehicle involved. There was never two individuals that exited a vehicle to accost this individual. She never entered into a vehicle. The vehicle never fled in a particular direction. So, we are still trying to determine the ethology of how this story came about. But we do know that it was a concocted story amongst the three, and at not point, including the general public, was anyone placed in any danger during this entire investigation." - Sergeant Michael Curley, Utica Police Department