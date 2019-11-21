Thunder drop close game to Growlers

GLENS FALLS, NY – The Adirondack Thunder fell to 7-6-0-2 on Wednesday night when they lost to the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 3-2. Ara Nazarian and Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored for the Thunder in their third loss on home ice this season.



Adirondack drew first blood when Robbie Payne found Ara Nazarian at the near side of the crease, re-directing the puck into the back of the net past Growlers’ goaltender Angus Redmond. The goal was Nazarian’s fourth of the season and the secondary assist belonged to Nikita Popugaev at 3:17.



The Growlers answered just a minute and two seconds later. Trey Bradley cleaned up a loose puck scramble in the goalmouth to tie the game at 1-1. Newfoundland went to a four-minute man-advantage later in the first when Matt Salhany went to the box for high sticking. Aaron Luchuk scored on the powerplay to put Newfoundland up 2-1.



Newfoundland extended their lead to 3-1 thirteen minutes into the second period when Aaron Luchuk added his second goal of the game, this time on a breakaway. The Thunder responded 3:13 later when James Henry knocked down a puck at center ice and fed Conor Riley into the offensive zone. Riley put the puck off of Redmond’s shoulder and the rebound caromed right to Casey Pierro-Zabotel for his fifth of the season.



There would be no goals in the third period and the Growlers hung on to take down the Thunder 3-2. Both teams finished with 28 shots on goal. The Thunder went 0-for-2 on the powerplay and the Growlers finished 1-for-3.

Up Next

The Thunder will head to Brampton to face the Beast Thursday night at 7:15pm at CAA Centre.