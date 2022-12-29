GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder announced on Wednesday that defenseman Jarrod Gourley has been selected to participate in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. Gourley, 23, has four goals and seven assists in 23 games with the Thunder in his second professional season. The Calgary, Alberta native scored in his only game with the Utica Comets this season and added a goal in four games with the Comets last season.

“Jarrod does a little bit of everything,” said head coach Pete MacArthur. “Coming into the season, we thought he was going to be strictly a defensive defenseman, and then there was a point when he was leading the team in goals. He’s asserted himself as a 200-foot player that can be counted on in any situation.”

In 33 total ECHL games with Adirondack, Gourley has five goals and eight assists for 13 points. Before his professional career, the left-shooting defenseman played three years at Arizona State University and finished his senior year at the University of Connecticut. Gourley played 125 NCAA Division 1 games and had 27 points.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

The all-star classic will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team’s score.

Taking part in the all-star festivities will be the Premier Hockey Federation’s Ann-Sophie Bettez of the Montreal Force and Sydney Brodt of the Minnesota Whitecaps, along with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association’s Emily Brown and Sam Cogan. This marks the second consecutive all-star event that PHF and PWHPA members will participate. Four players from the PWHPA also participated in the 2020 event in Wichita.

The Thunder remain on the road to face Trois-Rivieres on Thursday, December 29 before returning home on December 30 against Worcester at 7 p.m. and December 31 against Trois-Rivieres at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the Thunder front office or by calling (518) 480-3355.