GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder were unable to come back in the third period in a 4-3 loss to the Maine Mariners on Saturday night in front of 4,001 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Noah Corson scored 5:32 into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Ryan Da Silva sent a pass from the right wall to Corson above the crease and he beat goaltender Francois Brassard for the opening tally. The goal was Corson’s sixth of the year with assists from Da Silva and Colin Long.

Maine came back to the game on the power play. Alex-Olivier Voyer tapped the puck in to tie the game at one. The goal came at 10:16 of the first period with assists from Tim Doherty and Nick Master.

Curtis Hall gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead later in the first period. On a delayed penalty call, Hall beat goaltender Francis Marotte from the hash marks for his second goal of the year at 16:15. Andrew Peski and Chad Pietroniro were awarded the assists and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Maine added a goal in the third period as Curtis Hall scored his second of the night for a 3-1 lead.

Jeff Taylor pulled the Thunder back within one on the power play late in the third. With goaltender Francis Marotte on the bench for the extra attacker, Taylor sent a shot through traffic into the net for his first of the year and Adirondack trailed 3-2 with 2:10 left. Xavier Parent and Noah Corson collected the assists.

Patrick Shea scored an empty-net goal to give Maine a 4-2 lead and Garrett Van Wyhe scored with 30 seconds remaining for Adirondack and the Thunder trailed 4-3.

With Marotte back on the bench, the Thunder were unable to tie the game in the one-goal defeat.

Adirondack heads on the road to Maine for a Sunday contest at 3 p.m. The Thunder return home on December 16, 17, and 18 for a December Tripleheader.