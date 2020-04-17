Three-week window for possible spring sports season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every time Gov. Cuomo extends the pause order, pushing back when schools could potentially reopen, the window tightens for the spring sports season. Thursday’s announcement will keep schools closed through at least May 15. If they were to re-open then — and individual school administrations allow their teams to take the field — they’d still have to get in the required amount of practices before they’d be able to compete. That would take about a week.

On the back end, Section 2 would have to wrap up its games by June 14. That leaves a three-week window for an extremely condensed season, but Section 2 Coordinator Ed Dopp isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.

“We’re holding out as long as we possibly can with the hope of being able to provide some opportunities,” said Section 2 Coordinator Ed Dopp. “It could be down to as few as a couple weeks so they could get a game or two in, maybe recognize their seniors.”