Three-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas visits the Capital Region

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three-time gold medalist, Gabby Douglas visited the Memorial Chapel on the Union College campus Tuesday night and spoke to her fans about her journey to the Olympics.



Douglas encouraged everyone, not just those in sports, to work hard and push for their dreams because nothing is handed to them.

“My mom always thought me that nothing in life is ever going to be handed to you, you have to go out and get it and she’s right, nothing in life was ever handed to me, I have to constantly keep working and keep fighting for it.” Gabby Douglas – Olympic Gold Medalist

Packed house at Memorial Chapel on @UnionCollege campus.



Everyone here is waiting for the one and only @gabrielledoug.



Hear what she’s here to talk about tonight on @WTEN. #tryingnottofangirl pic.twitter.com/9BsFOM9h5n — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) February 25, 2020

Douglas’ mom was also in attendance, and answered a fan question when asked what advice she had for mothers with a talented child.

“I think I speak for all the parents in this room when I say we always want our children to live their best life…my greatest joy, my greatest passion was pouring into my children…” Natalie Hawkins — Gabby Douglas’ mother

Douglas also signed her book “Grace, Gold, and Glory: My Leap of Faith” for fans before closing out the night.