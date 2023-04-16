ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday was an exciting day for lacrosse fans in the Capital Region. Former University at Albany legend Lyle Thompson was in town with his brothers Jeremy and Jerome “Hiana” Thompson. They held an “Albany Community Day” as part of their 4 The Future Foundation.

The afternoon began with a CityLax clinic at UAlbany’s Fallon Field for young lacrosse players in the area as part of the foundation’s mission to give back to the community, and foster the aspirations of young athletes, while showing them the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle.

After the clinic, all three brothers signed autographs for fans ahead of the UAlbany men’s lacrosse game against NJIT.

Jordyn Marr, daughter of UAlbany men’s lacrosse head coach Scott Marr and former member of the Great Danes women’s team, serves as the foundation’s operations manager, and she witnesses first-hand the impact the Thompson’s presence alone can have on the kids.

“I mean, the kids (are) what it’s all about,” said Marr. “When you see them in that huddle with the Thompson’s, and they can’t take their eyes off of them, it’s amazing. That’s what it’s all about; giving them this experience, exposing them to different cultures that they might not be exposed to and really understanding the roots of the game. That’s what this is all about; the kids, and the experience, and making lacrosse have an impact on their life…hopefully in a positive way.”

After the Great Danes’ 13-7 win against the Highlanders, the Community Day concluded with the three Thompson brothers squaring off at MVP Arena in a National Lacrosse League battle between the Georgia Swarm and the Albany FireWolves. Lyle Thompson, Jeremy Thompson and Miles Thompson, who was unable to make the trip to Albany because of an injury, all play for the Swarm, while Jeremy is a member of the FireWolves. Lyle Thompson’s five points helped lead Georgia to a 15-6 win,.