The Union baseball teams missed opportunity due to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After playing just eight games, the Union College baseball team was notified that their season was over due to COVID-19. Their plan to bringing another conference title to the Dutchmen quickly shattered.



Senior pitcher, Colin Nye, said the mindset for everyone on the team as they opened their season with a four-game win streak was to close out 2020 the way Union did in 2018. “Our team was really, really looking good this year. It’s definitely sad because we could’ve done a lot of big things.”

Almost 2 years ago, the Dutchmen brought a Liberty League title to Schenectady, securing them a spot in the NCAA Regionals. Head coach, Paul Mound said, “The 2018 team is the all-time winningest team in the history of the school.”

31 wins and 13 losses definitely goes in the record book but Mound said, “My opinion and our coach’s opinion was that this team was actually stronger than the 2018 team. We had more depth in our pitching department with this 2020 group than we had in 2018 .”

Had COVID-19 not had the impact that it’s had Mound said they’d be looking at another conference title, even more. “My heart goes out to the to the seniors in particular because it obviously feels like the rug was yanked out from under them.”

The Dutchmen finished 18-21 in 2019 and didn’t make it past the opening round of the conference tournament, the least amount of wins since Mound’s second year as head coach, but ask anyone on the team, 2020 was going to be their year.

Junior Infielder, Jack Koch mentioned, “You know, as soon as we started practicing together and have a lot of the same feels as the 2018 team did versus the 2019 team”

Senior Infielder, Colin Kelly added, “It’s tough not knowing that there’s never going to be this exact team,” but if there’s one thing this pandemic has taught them, Senior 1st Basemen Sean Cullen said, “It teaches you to just deal with adversity, like everyone’s gonna face adversity throughout their life and it’s just like something that we had to face in the younger age, but they’ll make it stronger in the long run definitely.

The possibility of another conference title may not happen this year but Coach Mound said he’s already looking forward to 2021.