The Basketball League (TBL), Albany Patroons announce season cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (March 11, 2020) — The Albany Patroons, the 2019 TBL champions, and the Washington Avenue Armory has announced that the remaining regular season games for the 2020 season have been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision follows the announcement from The Basketball League (TBL) to cancel the remaining games this season.

Season ticket holders will be contacted over the next few days. Tickets for single games will be refunded at the point of sale.

In lieu of the season, the TBL will host a four-day all-league tournament with no spectators. The tournament will take place March 19 to 22, 2020 in Owensboro, Ky. at the Owensboro Sports Center. The format will be: fifth to twelfth-seeded teams will be played on Thursday. The winners of Thursday’s games will play the top four-seeded teams.

Consolation games will be played on Saturday, followed by the winners from Friday’s games which will be the final four.

The TBL championship game will be on Sunday, March 22. The times of each of the games will be announced on TBL social media platforms on Thursday, March 12.

More information from the league can be found at thebasketballleague.net. For more information about the Albany Patroons, visit patroonsbasketball.com.