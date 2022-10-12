LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the big question marks of the 2022 Section II football season was how the combination of Lake George, Warrensburg, and North Warren Central would fare in Class C. After a 6-0 start, it’s safe to say the merge was a success.

The Wolverines have been tearing through the regular season, defeating opponents by an average of over 50 points per game.

But Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren Central faces its’ toughest test yet Friday against Schuylerville – the No. 1 team in the state in Class C.

Head coach Mike Perrone and his team recognize the magnitude of the game, and the quality of their opponent. But that doesn’t mean they intend to deviate from the game plan that has led them to an undefeated start.

Much of the success of the Wolverines this year simply boils down to leadership, and a group of players who developed great chemistry after the merge. Chemistry Perrone hasn’t seen the likes of with any team he’s coached before.

“I truly mean it when I say that this is probably the best team comradery we’ve had – I’ve ever had as a head coach in probably any of the sports that I’ve coached,” said Perrone. “And I know it…sounds crazy, ’cause it’s three different schools. But they’re a bunch of brothers. You know, they came together, and…I think they knew how special this merger could be for them, and they just gravitated towards each other. Our team chemistry has been unbelievable, and probably a huge reason for our early success.”

Senior running back Brody McCabe, who has charged for 140 rushing yards per game, and 13 touchdowns this season, has embraced the opportunity to connect with some new teammates.

“It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, honestly,” said McCabe. “I love all these guys. A lot of different characters…different people…all come together. It’s been a blast; I love every single day of it.”

The Wolverines’ clash with No. 1 Schuylerville kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Friday night, and will be featured as the 1st & 10 “Game of the Week.”