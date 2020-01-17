“Team Believe” sets eyes on Nationals

The Synchronized skating competition takes center stage at the Times Union Center on Friday night, and one team from the Capital Region is putting together the final touches.



The Capital District of New York Team Believe is made of thirteen girls and only one boy from twelve years old to seventeen years old. The skaters attend Schuylerville, Saratoga, Bethlehem and Stillwater High School.

This is the biggest competition of its kind. Over two-thousand skaters are expected to attend and over 150 teams are all vying for a chance at the national competition.

Only the top four teams in this weekends competition will get the chance to compete at nationals.

Team Believe has already competed in this competition in the past but this is their first year in this level. They are set to take the ice Friday night at 5:21 p.m.