Sylla voted USBWA NCAA Division II men’s basketball player of the week

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla has been voted the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) NCAA Division II Men’s Player of the Week.

Sylla dominated a pair games for the Golden Knights (4-12/1-6 NE10) last week. He averaged 26.0 points, on 53.8 percent (21-for-39) shooting, and 15.5 rebounds while recording his 12th and 13th “double-doubles” of the year.

Sylla finished with 32 points and a career-high 21 rebounds in Wednesday’s 80-59 Northeast-10 Conference setback at American International and produced 20 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-best five assists during Saturday’s 93-74 win versus Assumption.

On the year, he is third in the country with a league leading 12.1 boards per game and paces the Northeast-10 Conference with a 21.1 scoring average. He also tops the nation with his 13 “double-doubles”. Sylla has been especially dominant of late, producing 25.4 points, on 57.0 percent (69-for-121) shooting, and 13.4 boards throughout the past seven games.

Saint Rose returns home tomorrow to host Saint Michael’s in the second half of an NE10 doubleheader. The contest is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm, following the women’s 5:30 pm game.