Sylla records 16th double-double in setback at Saint Anslem

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla put in another dominating performance with his 16th “double-double” of the year, but host Saint Anselm had six players in twin figures and outscored The College of Saint Rose 21-12 from the foul line to upend the Golden Knights 93-79 in Northeast-10 Conference action tonight.
Sylla finished with 30 points, four shy of his career best, and 12 rebounds to pace Saint Rose (4-17/1-11 NE10). Senior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) tossed in 17 points and freshman guard Cartier Bowman added 12.
The Golden Knights recovered from large deficits in each half to pull within striking distance, but they could not get any closer than nine points during the final 33 minutes.
Saint Rose outscored the Hawks 11-4 throughout the final 4:50 of the first stanza to go in the locker room down 11, 45-34, at the break. The Golden Knights then whittled 17 point, 75-58, shortfall to a dozen, 81-69, with 4:08 remaining, before Saint Anselm pulled away down the stretch.
Junior forward Chris Paul tossed in 20 points and pulled down 10 boards for the Hawks (11-8/7-5 NE10), who improved to 7-1 at home and entered the game second in the NE10 with an 82.7 scoring average. Junior forward Gustav Suhr-Jessen recorded 17 points and nine rebounds, while freshman guard Tyler Arbuckle contributed 16 points.
Looking ahead, both teams have 3:30 pm home conference dates Saturday. The Golden Knights host Stonehill while the Hawks face Southern Connecticut State.