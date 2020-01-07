INDIANAPOLIS – Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla is among an elite group of players from throughout the country that comprise the first edition of the NCAA.COM Division II Starting Five Team.
Sylla is averaging 21.4 points, behind 57.8 percent (122-for-211) shooting from the floor, and 11.6 rebounds on the year for a young Golden Knights (3-11) squad that has only a senior and two juniors on its roster. He is the nation’s third-leading rebounder, is sixth in field goals made, and second with 12 “double-doubles”.
In addition, Sylla is the Northeast-10 Conference’s third leading scorer and leading rebounder, and is the only NE10 player averaging a “double-double”. He has consistently put up dominating numbers by scoring at least 20 points on 10 occasions and shooting better than 50.0 percent from the floor 11 times throughout 14 games.
Sylla will help lead Saint Rose when it returns to action Wednesday for a 7:30 pm conference tilt at American International in Springfield, Mass. The Golden Knights return home Saturday to host Assumption at 3:30 pm for the second half of a league doubleheader.
Sylla named to ncaa.com first half starting five team
INDIANAPOLIS – Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla is among an elite group of players from throughout the country that comprise the first edition of the NCAA.COM Division II Starting Five Team.