Sylla garners NE10 All-Conference honors, Bowman chosen to All-Rookie team

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla has been named a Northeast-10 Conference second-team All-League pick and freshman swing Cartier Bowman has been chosen to the All-Rookie Team as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches.
Sylla recorded an outstanding season to be one of only two NE10 underclassmen to garner All-Conference accolades. The other is Adelphi sophomore guard Ronnie Silva.
Sylla is currently 25th in the country and second in the NE10 with a 21.9 scoring average, and stands second nationally and tops in the league behind an 11.6 rebounding average. He is also tied for first in the country with 20 “double-doubles”, stands 15th in the NE10 with a .519 (235-for-453) field goal percentage, and is tenth with 27 total blocks.
Sylla was twice named the NE10 Player of the Week this past season and was chosen to the conference’s weekly honor roll on nine other occasions. He wound up in double-figures scoring in 25 of the team’s 28 games and was in double-figures rebounding 21 times. In addition, he has amassed 941 points and 523 rebounds in only two seasons.
Bowman averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his rookie campaign. He also paces the NE10 with a .571 (116-for-203) field goal percentage and is 12th in rebounding average. He registered five “double-doubles” and had 14 double-figure scoring performances this past year.