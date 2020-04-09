Sutherland to transfer from Saints

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball freshman forward Luke Sutherland has announced his intention to transfer. The Syracuse, New York product has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“Luke is a tremendous young man from a great family,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello. “We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Sutherland saw action in seven games, playing a total of 34 minutes during his freshman campaign this past season. He totaled five points and seven rebounds.

Sutherland departs Siena College in good academic standing.

The Saints now have two available scholarships to offer for next season.