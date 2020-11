CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Suburban Council girls soccer championship was all set to kick-off Saturday morning. Minutes before Shaker and Shenendehowa were supposed to play the game was canceled due COVID-19 concerns within the North Colonie School District.

By rule Shaker would have to forfeit the game but Shen did not accept the result instead crowing both schools as co-champions is a great display of sportsmanship.

Both schools had identical 12-0-1 records heading into the game.