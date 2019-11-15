Stillwater football to make first regional appearance

The Stillwater football team has had a season of firsts. The Warriors are Section 2 champions for the first time after shutting out Cambridge-Salem 21-0 in the Section 2 Class C final, and will now make its inaugural appearance in the state tournament.

“This is uncharted territory for us,” said head coach Ian Godfrey. We’re super excited to be here. It was a hard fought run. Section 2 Class C is a grind, so we’re honored to be here and we’re certainly taking that serious.”

At 10-0, third-ranked Stillwater will take on unbeaten Governeur out of Section 10 in the regional final. The game will kick off at Mohonasen Friday night at 7 p.m.