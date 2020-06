ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa junior Stevo Poulin announced his commitment to NC State earlier this week.

He chose the Wolfpack over Ohio State. Stevo was planning on visiting Oklahoma State and Penn State before COVID-19 canceled those plans.

Poulin wrestles for Journeymen Wrestling where there are strong ties to the NC State program. Frank Popolizio, who is the founder of Journeymen, and Pat Popolizio who is the head coach of the Wolfpack are brothers.