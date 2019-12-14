State of the Union women’s hockey program following loss

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Union women’s hockey program is amidst a rebuild, and Head Coach Josh Sciba says they’re at a “fun” part of the process.

“We’ve achieved a milestone where we’re in a lot of close games,” he said, “and we’re able to play with top teams like [Clarkson]. And now for us it’s about going through more experiences to really feel like, ‘Hey, rather than we can win this game, we will win this game. And I think that’s a different mindset for our group.”

Union lost another close game Friday night, 2-1 to Bemidji State. The Beavers scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes of the game to secure their seventh straight win.

Sciba is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Lady Dutchmen, who were winless the season before he took over.