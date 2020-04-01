Spring sports pose new challenges for schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany Lacrosse Head Coach Scott Marr said he had a mixed reaction to the NCAA’s decision to grant spring sport athletes another year of eligibility,

“on the one hand it’s great you get the seniors, have an opportunity to come back and finish it if it’s something that they choose to do and finish their last season and then we have to figure out what we’re doing with the underclassmen moving forward” said Marr.

The Great Danes had 46 players on the roster this year and are planning to add around 17 new freshmen in the fall. The difficulty will be dividing up limited scholarship between players and adjusting to the size of the roster.