ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Troy native Elijah Burns transferred to Siena for the final season of his career, he never thought it would end the way it did.

Burns may not be able to write his ending, but he said it's truly been an amazing one.

Due to COVID-19, all sport tournaments and spring sports were cancelled indefinitely.

In a press conference Friday morning, Burns said, " I'm just trying to make sense of it all really hasn't really truly hit me yet."

The Saints captain said being able to have had the opportunity to come home and play in front of his friends and family was truly remarkable, he said he's hurting more for his teammates.