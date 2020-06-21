South Troy Dodgers back to baseball for team’s 50th year

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Baseball is back in the Capital Region. For the 50th year, the South Troy Dodgers will field some of the best local players. The 18u team hosted its second double header of the summer Saturday afternoon. It’s a few weeks later than usual, and without high school baseball, Dodgers Manager Kevin Rogers says it feels a little like spring training, but he at the players are just happy to be playing.

“The guys are super excited, love being here,” Rogers said. “We don’t everybody, ‘Listen, we understand the situation. You guys make your own decisions.’ And we’ve had probably 99% of the parents came back and couldn’t wait to be here, so everybody’s excited and we’re definitely ready to go.”

The Dodgers improved to 4-0 by sweeping the Beekman Gamers 10-7 and 10-0.

“I took probably a month off, and then was like ‘Ah. I sort of miss it.’ Now to be back in the grind, it’s nice. It’s like I never left,” said catcher Derek Haughey, who added the team has to continue getting sharper every week. The motivation is a little different this summer. Unlike years past, the Dodgers are not playing for a trip to New Mexico since the Connie Mack World Series was canceled. However, they are signed up for a tournament in Missouri.