ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cambridge’s Sophie Phillips announced her commitment to play basketball at Rhode Island.

Very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Rhode Island! Go Rams! 🐏💙 Thank you @TReiss32 , @Coachshoniker , @sharneezoll and the rest of the @RhodyWBB staff for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/X0INXUPz7L — Sophie Phillips (@Sophie_Philly) May 17, 2020

Phillips was named the Class C Player of the Year this past season. She and her sister Lilly have led the Indians to three straight sectional titles and a state championship in 2019. Lilly committed to play at UAlbany earlier this week.

Sophie is the fifth section two girls basketball player to commit to a division one school in the last week.