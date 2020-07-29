Some Saints preparing to arrive on campus, immediately quarantine

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The MAAC is on the clock when it comes to making a decision about the men’s and women’s basketball seasons, while some Siena players are on the clock when it comes to arriving on campus.

“I have my ticket to come back on the 3rd,” Gary Harris, Jr. explained Tuesday over a Zoom call. “I leave at 6 a.m.”

The sophomore guard, along with about half of the men’s basketball team will be back to campus before their teammates. Director of Athletics John D’Argenio said between Aug. 3-5.

“Because they have to come by state restriction and serve a 14-day quarantine period,” said D’Argenio.

Harris’ native California is one of 34 states on Governor Cuomo’s New York Quarantine List. Illinois was newly added Tuesday, which means incoming freshman Bennett Kwiecinski will have to move up his travel plans. He and the other early arrivers will be confined to their rooms for two weeks per the guidance from the county health department. Without access to a basketball court or the weight room, they’ll have to find other ways to kill time.

“Probably doing push ups or watching movies on my firestick,” Harris, Jr. said.

In the meantime, they’ll wait for the MAAC to decide the fate of their season. D’Argenio said there’s no timeline in place to make that decision, but offered his guess.

“I think in the next week or so, the league will start looking at the basketball question in terms of non-conference games, when they can start.”

As long as they start at some point, the early travel and mandatory quarantine period will all be worth it. Harris, Jr. is keeping his fingers crossed.

“I hope they still let us play.”