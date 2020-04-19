Some golf courses can re-open Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire State Development who determines non-essential and essential businesses provided an update on golf courses. Public and private courses are still considered non-essential but will be open to the public.

The news comes a week after courses were closed after being deem non-essential. Direct employees are still not allowed to come into work. For golfers there will be no carts available, customers are asked to make and pay for tee times ahead of the round.

Some of courses that will be open on Sunday include Van Patten Golf Club, Holland Meadows, Fox Run, Airway Meadows and Eagle Crest.