Smaller crew maintaining Joe Bruno stadium

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10 ABC) – The ValleyCats season is still less than two months away and actually having one is still up in the air due to COVID-19, but Brightview Landscaping officials say they’re still prepping the field at Joe Bruno stadium to be game day ready.
Branch Manager, Rob Panarese said, “Right now we’d be in the height of the college baseball season.”
At the Joe the seats haven’t been sat on in months and the diamond hasn’t been touched by anyone other than Panarese and his limited staff members.
“Currently” he said, “We’re running two- and three-man crews. Here at the stadium, typically we would have three people but right now we have one person.”
He said its business as usual but on a smaller scale since landscaping is an essential service. “The grass is always going to keep growing, the weeds are always going to be a problem.”
When it comes to the Joe, he said thanks to the weather the grass isn’t growing as fast as it normally does, “but we’re still having turf applications done, weed control done. We’re going to start next week having the mound and plate rebuilt and preparing the field as if we’re going to play baseball tomorrow.”
Hopefully soon, the tarps will come off and these seats will be filled with fans cheering on their Cats.