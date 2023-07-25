TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (37-24) smoked five home runs in a 14-5 victory over the Joliet Slammers (27-34) on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Joliet got on the board in the second. Christian Fedko led off the frame with a single off Dwayne Marshall. Kyle Novak then walked. Oscar Campos tried to backpick Novak but threw the ball away, allowing Fedko to score and give the Slammers a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City responded with a seven-run second. Oscar Campos singled off Ryan O’Reilly, and Ian Walters belted his ninth homer of the year. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error, and stole second. Pavin Parks left the stadium with a two-run jack — his first since June 21 in Quebec against the Capitales, and seventh of the season. Cito Culver walked, and Jakob Goldfarb launched a two-run tater, his ninth of the 2023 campaign. Juan Kelly, in his ValleyCats debut, followed suit with a solo shot to make it a 7-1 affair; between the Trois-Rivieres Aigles and Tri-City, it was his fourth long ball of the season.

Goldfarb manufactured a run in the fourth. He got hit by a pitch, stole second and third before coming around on an infield single from Kelly to provide the ‘Cats with an 8-1 lead.

Joliet made it a close game in the fifth. Zach Biermann and Christian Fedko walked. Novak singled to load the bases. Matt McGarry lifted a sac fly as Fedko tagged up to third, and Novak advanced to second on an error from Campos. Lane Baremore drove in a pair with a two-run double to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Tri-City retaliated in the bottom of the fifth. Lamar Briggs picked up a double. Tanner Smith had a single, and moved to second as Briggs was cut down at the plate 5-2. Hallmark singled, and Smith went to third. Parks ripped an RBI single to send Hallmark to third. Culver lifted a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 10-4.

Joliet tacked on a run in the sixth. Liam McArthur greeted Brac Warren with a single. GJ Hill singled McArthur to third. Warren threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt, which prompted McArthur to score, and trim the deficit to 10-5.

Tri-City broke the game open again in the sixth. Brad VanAdslen walked Briggs, and Smith singled before Hallmark drilled a three-run blast, his eighth of the 2023 campaign, to put the ValleyCats on top, 13-5.

Tri-City collected another run in the eighth. McGarry walked Campos, who moved to second on a groundout from Walters. McGarry balked, and Campos went to third. Smith lifted a sac fly to make it a 14-5 affair.

Marshall (6-1) earned the win. He tossed five frames, giving up four runs, two earned on six hits, walking six, and striking out two. Warren hurled three innings, yielding an unearned run, and Elliot Carney shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

O’Reilly (0-2) received the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing 10 runs, five earned on 12 hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Tri City faces Joliet for the middle game of the series at Joe Bruno tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.