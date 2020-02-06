Siena’s Gleason setting friendship aside for season opener

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena’s Liam Gleason is setting friendship aside for the Saints’ season opener on Saturday. The head coach goes way back with Eric Wolf, the man in charge of LIU’s first-year DI program.
The two coaches graduated college together. Wolf was in Gleason’s wedding. They worked alongside each other as assistants spanning six years both at Siena and UAlbany. Gleason said the pair are “great friends,” and he admitted that their relationship makes the upcoming game both fun and challenging.
“Sometimes I think I know what he’s gonna want to do,” Gleason explained, “and then I’m not sure if he’s gonna take the different angles… We both have some tendencies, but it also matters what kind of players you have, what’s the culture on your team, what are the things you’re able to do. So I’m not trying to overthink it.”
Gleason added they’re both very competitive, whether on the same team or opposite sides. The competition heats up Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Saints host the Sharks.