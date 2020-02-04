Siena women’s lacrosse picked third in MAAC Preseason Coaches Poll

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Siena Women’s Lacrosse program was picked third in the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll after finishing second and one goal shy of a MAAC Championship last season. Additionally, four Saints would earn Preseason All-MAAC Team recognition.

Headlining the list of Preseason All-MAAC honorees was juniors Kerry Gerety and Nicole McNeely, as both led the Saints in scoring a year ago with the top two points seasons in program history. Gerety was an All-MAAC First Team selection last spring, while McNeely earned Second Team accolades. Also named on the Preseason All-MAAC team are seniors Therese Pitman and Annie Brennan, who also both earned All-MAAC honors last year with Pitman landing First Team honors and Brennan a Second Team selection.

The Saints brought home 69 total points and two first place votes. Finishing ahead of the Green and Gold in a tie for first were the Fairfield Stags and Monmouth Hawks, each pulling in 70 total points. Monmouth would earn seven first place votes, while Fairfield would match the Saints with two first place votes. The Saints defeated Monmouth in last season’s MAAC Semifinal 16-15 to earn their spot in the MAAC Championship game.

Ending up in fourth with a first-place vote was Marist, who earned 58 points in the poll. Manhattan and Quinnipiac were picked fifth and sixth, with just one point separating them as the Jaspers earned 34 points and the Bobcats 33 points. Rounding out the poll seven through nine are Niagara with 29 points, Canisius at 28 points, and Iona with 14 points.

Siena opens their season on Tuesday, Feb. 18 when they head to Providence, RI to take on Brown with a 4 p.m. start. The Saints will open at home on Hickey Field in their second game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they place host to Columbia at 12 p.m.