Siena women’s lacrosse falls late at Vermont

LOUDONVILLE, NY – With 23 seconds on the clock, the Vermont Catamounts broke a 10-10 tie with a late goal to give them the win over the Siena Saints by a final of 11-10 on Wednesday afternoon. Sophomore Mary Soures would snag a hat trick for the Saints in the loss.
The three-goal day for Soures would be her third game of at least three goals or more, and would be her fourth multi-goal effort. Juniors Kerry Gerety and Nicole McNeely each scored twice as well, with Gerety adding two assists for a team-high four points. Julia Pelcher, Annie Brennan, and Amanda Nieman also scored for the Saints.
For Vermont, Ava Vasile scored four times, including the final three Vermont goals while Dani Paterno added a hat trick. Maris Large scored twice, with MacKenzie Bolt and McKenzie Ballard each grabbing a goal on the game. In net, Sophie McLaughlin netted 12 saves.
Vermont would take an early 2-0 less than seven minutes in. The Saints would get things going off the stick of Brennan, who scored her lone goal of the day to break the ice and get the Saints on the board. Another Vermont goal would give them a 3-1 lead before McNeely and Gerety both struck for goals less than two minutes apart to make it 3-3 with 18 minutes to play in the half. Both sides added goals before Vermont ended the half with two unanswered scores to lead 6-4 at the halfway point.
It didn’t take long for Siena to get back even, as Soures and Nieman scored goals as the Saints held Vermont scoreless for almost 14 minutes to start the half. The Green and Gold would outscore Vermont 4-2 over a 17 minute span to lead 10-8 with 4:11 to play. But Vermont would score three unanswered goals, including the game winner with 23 seconds to play to secure the win.
The Saints return to action this Saturday when they make their return to Hickey Field. They will take on Wagner, with the opening draw control kicking things off at 12 p.m.
