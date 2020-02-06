Siena women’s hoops stays hot in win over Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose hung tough by making a couple of late pushes before falling 78-75 to visiting Northeast-10 Conference Southwest Division leading Le Moyne during "Blackout Night" this evening.

The Golden Knights (4-19/1-13 NE10) went on a 10-2 run with 8:24 remaining to cut an 11 point, 64-53, deficit to three with 5:38 left and later used a 7-2 spurt with 3:50 to go that turned a nine point, 74-65, ballgame into a four point one, 76-72, with 25 ticks on the clock.

Saint Rose then had the ball with a chance to draw closer, but sophomore forward Josh McGettigan had a 3-pointer roll out and Le Moyne senior guard Ryan Roland sank both ends of a one-and-one at the other end to make it a six-point affair.

The Golden Knights drew one more breath as senior guard Michael Wearne knocked down a trey from the right corner with two seconds left. That is how it ended though as Saint Rose could not come up with a steal on the ensuing inbounds play out of a timeout.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla led four Saint Rose players in twin-figures with his 17th "double-double" of the year. Sylla finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds, while freshman swing Cartier Bowman tied his season-high with 18 points to go along with seven boards. Junior guard Adam Anderson finished with 17 points, while Wearne scored nine of his 11 points after halftime.

Sophomore guard Nino Hernandez led five Dolphins (16-6/12-2 NE10) in twin-figures with 24 points, while Roland and sophomore forward BB Chuks-Mady finished with 15 and 13 respectively.

Looking ahead, both squads return to the hardwood Saturday for the second half of league doubleheaders. The Golden Knights head to Pleasantville to take on Pace University at 3:30 pm, while the Dolphins host New Haven at 3:00 pm.

Notes: Le Moyne came into tonight leading the NE10 with an 84.3 scoring average…Five underclassmen have made 76 out of a possible 115 starts for the Golden Knights this season…Tonight's starting five featured three freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior…Sylla continues to lead the NE10 with 11.8 rebounds per game and is second behind a 22.0 scoring average…He is tied for first in the country with his 17 "double-doubles" and stands fourth in rebounding…Anderson is scoring at a 14.0 ppg clip after averaging 18.0 ppg throughout the last six games thanks in part to 53.1 percent (17-for-32) shooting from the arc…He was named to the NE10 weekly honor roll for the second time this season on Monday…Bowman is averaging 11.0 ppg and 7.3 rpg on the year…He has been in double-figures scoring in eight straight games.