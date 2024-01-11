LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local kids got a chance to cheer on the Siena Saints Thursday. The Siena women’s basketball team hosted Kids Day.

Hundreds of students attended the team’s game against Niagara University. Earlier this week, the kids got a chance to practice with the players and participate in special contests.

A local teacher told NEWS10 they also learned a lot.

“I teach a college and career readiness course, so having the opportunity for kids to actually see a college environment, see the campus, the gym,” Oneida Middle School teacher Emily Wells said. “It’s super important for them to have this kind of environment, especially with testing right after winter break, it’s really important that they get a break from the typical everyday routine.”

Siena beat Niagara 66-64.