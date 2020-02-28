Siena women’s basketball falls at Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — The Siena Saints women’s basketball team struggled in the second half as they fell to the Monmouth Hawks by a final score of 49-43. For the second straight year, the Saints and Hawks will split their season series.



Sophomore Margo Peterson led the scoring for the second straight game, as she scored 15 points. Both Sabrina Piper and Lala Watts each snagged nine rebounds apiece.



Monmouth was led by 17 points from Sierra Green, and Taylor Nason scored 11 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Nason also had a team-high three steals, and Akilah Jennings scored nine points and five rebounds. Alexa Middleton and Rosa Graham each dished four assists apiece.



The Saints came out hitting three of their first four shots, opening a 9-2 lead into a Monmouth timeout. The Green and Gold lead would open up a 16-point lead by the 5:39 mark in the second quarter after a pair of free throws by Peterson. That would make things 23-7, as the Saints defense stood strong only allowing three baskets up to that point.



Two other baskets by the end of the half for Monmouth would result in only 13 points, as it would tie a season-low for points allowed in a half by the Saints since they allowed 13 points to Canisius at the Alumni Recreation Center on Feb. 1. Despite the strong defense, Siena only scored 10 points in the second quarter to take a 25-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.



Siena struggled to open the third quarter, as they didn’t hit their first basket until the 4:50 mark on a Peterson three pointer. However, the Hawks would outscore the Saints 18-8 in the third, as the Saints held a two-point, 33-31 lead going into the final 10 minutes.



With 7:59 to play, Monmouth would take their first lead as Green hit a basket from long range to give the Hawks a 34-33 lead. Despite the Saints regaining the lead minutes later, Monmouth would overcome the deficit and take the win by holding the Saints to just 18 points in the second half.



The Green and Gold return to the floor on Saturday, Feb. 29 as they will host their final home game of the season at the Alumni Recreation Center. They will play host to the Iona Gaels, with tip-off at 2 p.m. Prior to tip, the Saints will honor senior Sabrina Piper on their annual Senior Day.